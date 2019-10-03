BERG, Captain C. W. (Bill) 1925 - 2019 Captain C.W. Berg took his final flight on September 12, 2019. He was born in Wabamun, Alberta and left at 17 to join the RCAF. He received his pilot's wings and flew the Halifax bomber with the 426 Thunderbird Squadron in World War II, leaving the armed forces in 1945. After the War, Bill joined Canadian Pacific Airlines in Vancouver. His career spanned many years and took him all over the world piloting DC - 3's, DC-8's and DC-10's. He retired from the airline in 1985 and led a quiet bucolic life on his Surrey property with his wife of 72 years, Mary. They enjoyed many a winter holiday to their special place in Honolulu. He was predeceased by his son, Ronald, and leaves to mourn his loving wife Mary, daughters Karen (David), Kathy (Jim), and his grandson Gregory. Bill's family would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Tom Martin and the wonderful staff at Delta Hospital and Irene Thomas Hospice for their compassionate care. No service by request. Donations in Bill's name to the Irene Thomas Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019