SHARMAN, Beryl Margaret (nee Roberts) Beryl was born at 82 Selby Road, Orrell Park, Liverpool in the family home, and attended Rice Lane Primary School followed by a scholarship place at Queen Mary High School for girls, where she complained that all the textbooks were many times used, due to wartime shortages. After a term at the Liverpool College of Commerce, taking shorthand and typing she was employed by the Royal Insurance Company's Liverpool head office. When the opportunity came to move to their new head office in London, she took the chance and moved there. She settled in Streatham, south London, and joined the other City bound commuters. It was while living in Streatham that she met her future husband whom she later married in Winnipeg, whence he had moved. Together they lived in Winnipeg for over 20 years before moving to St. Albert, Alberta for some 5 years. They then moved to Tsawwassen and started a 30 year acquaintanceship with that beautiful location. While in Tsawwassen she was employed by translink in a number of situations, retiring after 5 years service. About a year ago she had nasty fall down some concrete steps from which she did not recover, and went into a slow decline, first in Delta Hospital and later in Mountain View Manor where she was very well looked after by the good staff there. Thanks must also be given to her physician Dr. Stuart Noble for his excellent ministration. Beryl has left behind a much loved daughter, Vicky, and two grownup grandchildren, Daphne and Miranda, all of Winnipeg, who miss her greatly. Also missing her is her husband, Roger Sharman of Tsawwassen who had known her for nearly 60 years and had been married to her for 55 years. Simple funeral arrangements have been made, as she requested. May she rest in peace.







