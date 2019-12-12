Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty L. Gibson. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betty Lou Gibson, nee Austin. Betty passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Delta Hospital on December 6, 2019.



Betty was born in Dauphin, Manitoba, where she met the love of her life, Ron Gibson (deceased), They were married as teenagers and made a great life together raising their children in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and finally BC. They retired to Nanaimo and loved their life together. Betty eventually moved to Ladner to be closer to her children and really became a part of her community.



A loving wife and mother, Betty had a passion for entertaining and cooking huge feasts for any occasion. She loved her home, having a full house of family and friends gave her the greatest pleasure. Her bucket list included seeing Michael Buble in concert and seeing her beloved Chicago Blackhawks, which her family made happen for her.



Her quick wit, sense of humour, matter-of-fact view of life, and cheeky disposition will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.



She volunteered at the Delta Thrift Shop and enjoyed all the love and kindness her 'Friday Gang' showed her.



Betty is survived by her four children, Debra, Shelly Cochrane (Al), Wade (Luke), and Todd (Cindy). Another member of her family, Michael Rudd (Sam), always held a very special place in her heart. She is also survived by her sister, Jeannie Balabuch (Johnny); her brother-in-law, George Gibson (Barry); and sister-in-law, Linda Beattie (Clifford).



The family gives their greatest gratitude to those at Delta Hospital who cared for her during her final days. In lieu of flowers, any memorial donations would be welcome to Delta Hospital Auxiliary Society in Ladner.

