STANIFORTH, Betty Lorraine January 19, 1925 - July 19, 2019

STANIFORTH, Betty Lorraine January 19, 1925 - July 19, 2019 Betty Staniforth passed away peacefully on July 19th of this year, at 94 years of age. She was predeceased by her husband Derek, who passed in 2012. Betty is survived by her children, Jenni and David. Her bright and loving spirit will be missed by her 3 granddaughters Alyssa, Sara, and Elsie; and her 2 great grandsons Noah and Odin; along with her 3 nieces Amanda, Susan, Luella and her nephew Jonothan. Betty was born and raised in Sydney, Australia. Her mother was a homemaker and her father a printmaker and from a young age Betty showed an aptitude for the fine arts, eventually studying art at the Sydney Technical School for two years post-graduation. During the war years, she was able to find several jobs in various drafting departments. She also found work in an engineering firm responsible for the Sydney Harbour and was always proud to recount that she was able to "earn a man's wage" at a time when employment opportunities for women were limited. She eventually emigrated to Canada in 1955 finding work in the drafting department of the City of Vancouver. In Vancouver she also found a group of expats from around the world that she was to have lifelong friendships with. It was during this time in the sixties, that she met the love of her life, our father Derek, whom she married in 1965. Together they adopted two children, the first one when Betty was at the age of 44! Betty and Derek settled in Tsawwassen and Betty was active in the Anglican Church, where her art graced the halls of the church and the walls of the sanctuary. She was an active volunteer for many causes including blood donation and the Red Cross. Betty and Derek travelled together extensively throughout the world. When Parkinson's disease limited Derek to his home, Betty devoted herself to caring for him full time, in the years prior to his death. Betty will be remembered for her artistic nature and creations, her deep love and passion of drawing, flowers, music and dancing. She would always make time for others, knowing just the right thing to say to give comfort. Betty was a very spiritual person and would say that she spoke to God every day. We trust that she is now held in the arms of her creator. A Celebration of Betty's Life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Delta Funeral Home, 5329 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC. Condolences may be offered at







