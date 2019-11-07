Bill Chernoff (August 03, 1931 - October 29, 2019)
It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of our dad, Bill Chernoff age 88. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Katie; brother, Harry; and sister, Ruby. Survived by daughter, Janice (Lauris); son, Cliff; granddaughter, Tessa (Hector); and loving companion, Bonnie. Bill shared a fulfilling and happy life with his family and friends, always positive and cheerful. He will be greatly missed by all. We would like to express our gratitude to Delta's Irene Thomas Hospice, where Dad spent his last week in peace and comfort. Celebration of Life for Bill will take place at Victory Memorial Park Funeral Centre at 2 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Delta Hospice Society.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Nov. 7 to Dec. 6, 2019
