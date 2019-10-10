Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill STUART. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM Coast Hotel Tsawwassen , BC View Map Obituary

STUART, Bill 1936 - 2019 Left to celebrate Bill's memory are his beloved wife Bette and his two loving daughters Beth (Wolfgang) and Susan (Aaron) and his grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with his beloved sister Gale (Fred), Penny, Mary (Mike), Liz (Kevin) and his brother-in-law Bill (Kathy) and all their families. Bill taught his clan integrity, respect and the power of maintaining a positive attitude. You could always depend on his honesty and sense of fairness. Bill enjoyed a successful life. He set his goals high and shared a fulfilling and happy life with his family and friends. He will be forever missed, but the values he taught his family will be passed down and practiced for generations to come. Service and Dedication will begin at 2 pm at the Coast Hotel, Tsawwassen followed by a Celebration of Life on October 20, 2019.





