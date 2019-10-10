STUART, Bill 1936 - 2019 Left to celebrate Bill's memory are his beloved wife Bette and his two loving daughters Beth (Wolfgang) and Susan (Aaron) and his grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with his beloved sister Gale (Fred), Penny, Mary (Mike), Liz (Kevin) and his brother-in-law Bill (Kathy) and all their families. Bill taught his clan integrity, respect and the power of maintaining a positive attitude. You could always depend on his honesty and sense of fairness. Bill enjoyed a successful life. He set his goals high and shared a fulfilling and happy life with his family and friends. He will be forever missed, but the values he taught his family will be passed down and practiced for generations to come. Service and Dedication will begin at 2 pm at the Coast Hotel, Tsawwassen followed by a Celebration of Life on October 20, 2019.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2019