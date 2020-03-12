Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blayne Lyall Harold BEATTIE. View Sign Obituary

BEATTIE, Blayne Lyall Harold June 15, 1945 - February 29, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Blayne Beattie on February 29, 2020 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carole, son Ray (Stacey), daughter Tracy (Wes) son Ryan and 2 wonderful grandchildren, Dawson and Sayge, who were the light of his life. Predeceased by his brother Garth. Blayne was born in North Bay, Ontario where he lived with his family until the age of 13 at which time they moved to Pointe Claire, Quebec, where he would meet his wife, Carole. Blayne was offered a job in Vancouver, BC in 1976 and moved his family to Tsawwassen where they settled. Blayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone. When his children were growing up, he coached soccer for many years and was avidly involved with scouting. After retiring from the Engineering Industry, Blayne enjoyed working at several businesses within the Delta Community. This allowed him to use his gift of gab and sense of humour with everyone he met. It is comforting to know how well respected he was by his co-workers and the acquaintances he met over the years. He will be very sadly missed. A Celebration of Life will be decided at a later date.





It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Blayne Beattie on February 29, 2020 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carole, son Ray (Stacey), daughter Tracy (Wes) son Ryan and 2 wonderful grandchildren, Dawson and Sayge, who were the light of his life. Predeceased by his brother Garth. Blayne was born in North Bay, Ontario where he lived with his family until the age of 13 at which time they moved to Pointe Claire, Quebec, where he would meet his wife, Carole. Blayne was offered a job in Vancouver, BC in 1976 and moved his family to Tsawwassen where they settled. Blayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone. When his children were growing up, he coached soccer for many years and was avidly involved with scouting. After retiring from the Engineering Industry, Blayne enjoyed working at several businesses within the Delta Community. This allowed him to use his gift of gab and sense of humour with everyone he met. It is comforting to know how well respected he was by his co-workers and the acquaintances he met over the years.A Celebration of Life will be decided at a later date. Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close