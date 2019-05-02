Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brent Alexander MOWAT. View Sign Obituary

MOWAT, Brent Alexander June 26, 1961 - February 11, 2019 Brent, alias "Big Daddy/Captain" passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends with his foot tapping to the music of Jack. He was a son, brother, uncle, cousin, husband, a friend and a mentor. He fought to stay with us when many would have given in. Brent was always available to help others. The time of the call did not matter even as he weakened with his battle with cancer. He loved the water, tug boating and fishing. He loved dogs, hunting, friends, family and new potatoes with spring salmon. He is predeceased by his father Sid Mowat and survived by his mother Celia and sister Carol. His wife Therese, father-in-law Gordon Arseneau, dog Byrtus and all of his friends and family will forever miss him. We wish to thank Dr. R Turnbull, Dr. Parmar and Dr. P. Klimo for their assistance and support. Donations may be made to Dr. Paul Klimo Cancer Foundation, Lions Gate Hospital, North Vancouver. A celebration of life will be held at his home, 4485 Tamboline Road, Westham Island, on June 1st, 2019 2pm - 8pm. Special thanks to Jeremy Birch for his timely delivery of "Tribute to Brent Mowat" posted on Facebook.





Brent, alias "Big Daddy/Captain" passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends with his foot tapping to the music of Jack. He was a son, brother, uncle, cousin, husband, a friend and a mentor. He fought to stay with us when many would have given in. Brent was always available to help others. The time of the call did not matter even as he weakened with his battle with cancer. He loved the water, tug boating and fishing. He loved dogs, hunting, friends, family and new potatoes with spring salmon. He is predeceased by his father Sid Mowat and survived by his mother Celia and sister Carol. His wife Therese, father-in-law Gordon Arseneau, dog Byrtus and all of his friends and family will forever miss him. We wish to thank Dr. R Turnbull, Dr. Parmar and Dr. P. Klimo for their assistance and support. Donations may be made to Dr. Paul Klimo Cancer Foundation, Lions Gate Hospital, North Vancouver. A celebration of life will be held at his home, 4485 Tamboline Road, Westham Island, on June 1st, 2019 2pm - 8pm. Special thanks to Jeremy Birch for his timely delivery of "Tribute to Brent Mowat" posted on Facebook. Published in The Delta Optimist from May 2 to May 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close