It is with great sadness we share the news, Brian Birch, a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, partner, and friend, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at his home on the river in Delta BC.
He is survived by his loving partner, Trish Duggan; his six children, Heather (Bruce), Tina (Jeff), Amy (Travis), Jonathan (Chelsea), Riley (Lindyn), and Cassidy (Sean); his two bonus children, Shane and Kelsey; his 12 grandchildren; eight siblings; and an abundance of loved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Ina and Reginald Birch; and his youngest brother, Lance.
Brian was the oldest of the 10 Birch children who grew up in Ladner BC. In 1971, Ina and Reg moved their family to Machete Lake. Brian and girlfriend, Deb Barlee followed in 1972 and had three children.
Brian moved back to Ladner in the late 1970s to follow in the footsteps of his father, Reg and began his 40-year career as a commercial fisherman. He started as a gillnetter, fishing the Fraser River on the "Friskie Lady" and the "Northern Pilot" before joining his brother Wayne on the seiner "M.V. Nita Dawn" to fish the west coast of British Columbia.
In 1981, Brian married Karen Wren, started a family and lived in a Ladner heritage farmhouse with their three children.
In the spring of 1999, Brian met the love of his life, Trish. Brian was a creature of habits and Trish accepted his tendencies to fill their home with wooden duck decoys, shorebirds, vintage fishing lures and copious other finds from garage sales and eBay. Brian was a member of the Delta Heritage Fishing Society. He was recognized by the Mayor of Delta with the Friends of Heritage Award in 2014 for his contributions to preserving Delta's history. He was a man of great pride, a huge and generous heart, with lots of laughs and stories to tell. He treasured his friendships and time spent with family.
Brian's children wish to extend special recognition and eternal thanks to Trish for her patience, kindness, and unconditional love for their father during his darkest times. Brian's health deteriorated over the past year and brought many struggles. Though in darkness, came a light and love in him that was beyond measure. Something that was always there, but not always understood.
Rest peacefully, Brian.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Delta Heritage Fishing Society. There will be no formal service held. Online condolences can be made at amherstcremation.com/memorials/birch.html
??"Go in peace; go in safety; go, now, knowing you are protected. Go anywhere you need to go. ....You can relax and enjoy life, trusting that you are safe. Go without fear, for you are wrapped in love and protection. And you shall always be." - Melody Beattie