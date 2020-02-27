Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Darcy JENSEN. View Sign Obituary

JENSEN, Brian Darcy July 28, 1953 - February 17, 2020 It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Brian Darcy Jensen, who passes away peacefully at his home on February 17th, 2020 after a yearlong battle with cancer. Brain was a caring compassionate person, always there to share a smile and a laugh. Brian had retired from Home Hardware and gave his time freely to others, including volunteering for Air Cadets for many years. He enjoyed family dinners, bowling and travelling to warm locations. He cherished the time he spent with his 2 grandchildren, as well as Londa's grandchildren, Olivia and Lennyx. He was predeceased by his wife Margaret, father Lloyd and his brother Tom. He is survived by his partner Londa, mother Marian, brother Peter and his two children Joshua and Krisha. Whether as a father, a son, an uncle, cousin or brother, Brian will surely be missed by the many people in his extended family. There will be a Celebration of Life on March 1st, 2020 from 2-5pm. 343 67A Street, Delta, BC (Boundary Bay) In lieu of flowers, donations to the BC would be greatly appreciated.





