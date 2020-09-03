1/1
Brian Nadjiwon
January 11, 1961 - August 14, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Brian Nadjiwon announces his sudden passing on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the age of 59 years at his home in East Delta, BC.

He will be sadly missed by his life partner, Crystal Harrison; twin brother, Brent; and dear friends, Cynthia and Jacob Simonis. He leaves behind daughter, Alexandra Latulippe; and sons, Ryan Nadjiwon and Gabriel Gladu-Fortier; niece, Alexis Nadjiwon-Stover; aunt, Merceline Nadjiwon-Doran; and uncle, Robert Nadjiwon. He was predeceased by his mother, Betty Charlotte Nadjiwon (2009).

Brian grew up near the Toronto area with his mother and twin brother from the Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation, Neyaashiinigmiing Indian Reserve No. 27 (Cape Croker).

Brian faced and overcame incredible obstacles and adversity and achieved academic and business success. He found true contentment and happiness in his life despite having lived through a harsh colonial context.

Due to the pandemic and for everyone's safety there will be no traditional funeral viewings. On Sunday, September 6, 2020, there will be a Zoom virtual memorial service and celebration of Brian's amazing life.

Published in Delta Optimist from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
