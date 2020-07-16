RICHTERS, Brigitte Eva It is with great sadness that the family of Brigitte Eva Richters announce her passing on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the age of 76. She will be immensely missed by her children, Adrienne and Bruce, and her extended family and friends. Brigitte was born in Schwerin, Germany and immigrated to Canada as a child. She enjoyed life in Whistler and Tsawwassen, spending her free time hiking, gardening, cross-country skiing, and swimming in freezing lakes and oceans. Brigitte instilled her love of nature, healthy living, and the outdoors in her children and also passed on practical skills, such as how to cut down a last-minute Christmas tree from one's own yard... Brigitte could strike up a conversation with anyone, and was genuinely interested in others. Above all else, she cared greatly for her children and put others before herself. If you knew Brigitte, then you would know that nothing kept her from her daily walks; she especially loved walking around Alpine Meadows and Lost Lake in Whistler, the Dyke in Boundary Bay, and Lily Point in Point Roberts. Those that wish to remember Brigitte in the years to come need only to visit these beautiful areas to be close to her once again. Should friends desire, a "Brigitte Richters Memorial" GoFundMe page has been set up for The Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society and a memorial bench plaque. A Celebration of Life will occur at a future date. Please contact the family for details.







