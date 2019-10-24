Brigitte (Mähl) MERKENTRUP (1947 - 2019)
Obituary

MERKENTRUP, Brigitte (nee Mähl) May 16th, 1947 - October 12th, 2019 After a long struggle with Alzheimer's, Brigitte leaves behind her two daughters Sandra and Laura, and their husbands Brian and Will, as well as five grandchildren. Brigitte was a fiercely independent woman with a mischievous grin, a twinkle in her eye, the best German accent, and a crazy beautiful love of the golf course. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
