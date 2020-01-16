A very special soul left us into the spirit. A kind, social, and entertaining guy and a barber by trade. Everyone who knew him will miss him greatly. His gardening skills were exceptional and he loved to share the crops with family, friends, and neighbours in Point Roberts, Washington, and Ladner, British Columbia. His heirloom tomatoes were his pride and joy, especially.
Loved forever by his wife, CATHRINE CRISTOF; daughter, KAREN (HARRY) CROSBY; grand-daughter, BREANNE SMITH; sons, PAUL and BARRY HACAULT; brothers, PHIL and MARCEL (GISELE) HACAULT; sister, HELEN (CECIL) PEREPALKIN; sisters-in-law, FAYE-ELAN BOULTON and LAARA (JOHN) KERSLEY; nieces, LORI DAY, JANET (DAN) MCKINLEY, BREANNA (ERIC) FARMAN, and TRACEY BOULTON; and nephews, MICHAEL and CURTIS HACAULT and KORY BOULTON.
No service as requested.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 16 to Feb. 14, 2020