Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Camille (Cam) Hacault. View Sign Obituary

A very special soul left us into the spirit. A kind, social, and entertaining guy and a barber by trade. Everyone who knew him will miss him greatly. His gardening skills were exceptional and he loved to share the crops with family, friends, and neighbours in Point Roberts, Washington, and Ladner, British Columbia. His heirloom tomatoes were his pride and joy, especially.



Loved forever by his wife, CATHRINE CRISTOF; daughter, KAREN (HARRY) CROSBY; grand-daughter, BREANNE SMITH; sons, PAUL and BARRY HACAULT; brothers, PHIL and MARCEL (GISELE) HACAULT; sister, HELEN (CECIL) PEREPALKIN; sisters-in-law, FAYE-ELAN BOULTON and LAARA (JOHN) KERSLEY; nieces, LORI DAY, JANET (DAN) MCKINLEY, BREANNA (ERIC) FARMAN, and TRACEY BOULTON; and nephews, MICHAEL and CURTIS HACAULT and KORY BOULTON.



No service as requested.

A very special soul left us into the spirit. A kind, social, and entertaining guy and a barber by trade. Everyone who knew him will miss him greatly. His gardening skills were exceptional and he loved to share the crops with family, friends, and neighbours in Point Roberts, Washington, and Ladner, British Columbia. His heirloom tomatoes were his pride and joy, especially.Loved forever by his wife, CATHRINE CRISTOF; daughter, KAREN (HARRY) CROSBY; grand-daughter, BREANNE SMITH; sons, PAUL and BARRY HACAULT; brothers, PHIL and MARCEL (GISELE) HACAULT; sister, HELEN (CECIL) PEREPALKIN; sisters-in-law, FAYE-ELAN BOULTON and LAARA (JOHN) KERSLEY; nieces, LORI DAY, JANET (DAN) MCKINLEY, BREANNA (ERIC) FARMAN, and TRACEY BOULTON; and nephews, MICHAEL and CURTIS HACAULT and KORY BOULTON.No service as requested. Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 16 to Feb. 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close