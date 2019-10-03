Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Captain Ian Albert JACKSON. View Sign Obituary

JACKSON, Captain Ian Albert November 26, 1932 - September 19, 201 9 Ian was born in Vancouver to Helen, a nurse and Allin, a meteorologist. They were joined by his brother, Bernie six years later. Ian's love of flying was evident when he earned his wings at Air Cadets. After graduating from Lord Byng High School, he worked in the logging camps to pay for the hours for his commercial license. He was hired in 1953 by T.C.A. which later became Air Canada. His 4th stripe and Captaincy came in 1966. To quote from one of the condolence letters "When I close my eyes and think of Ian, I see a tall, handsome, strapping airline pilot. One whom I would wish to fly my plane because he inspired confidence and faith that he would get his passengers to their destination safely." In the meantime, he married Agnes in 1960 and they had three wonderful children, Tom, Yvette and David and were blessed with three grandchildren, Joren, Tavin and Iver. Ian was based in Montreal for over twenty years and then Vancouver, until he retired with almost 40 years of service, on various aircraft. While in Quebec, he took up sailing and eventually he and his wife were on the Canadian Olympic sailing team. They resigned when they moved to Vancouver but continued their love of sailing, raced for Point Roberts Yacht Club and after retirement spent the summers sailing up and down the West Coast. Curling, badminton, lawn bowling and fishing were also on his to do list, as was travelling with family to see as much of the world as he could. He struggled with Parkinson's for the past nine years to which dementia was added in the last three. He persevered and kept smiling. He leaves behind his wife of nearly 60 years, his daughter, Yvette (Jonathan), son David (Carmen), brother Bernie, grandchildren - Joren, Tavin and Iver. His eldest son, Captain Tom Jackson, was there to welcome him when his journey in this life was over. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day ...unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.





Published in The Delta Optimist from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019

