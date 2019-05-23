Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl G. GORZ. View Sign Obituary

GORZ, Carl G. May 1, 1927- April 27, 2019 It is with heavy hearts and tears that we announce the passing of Carl Gorz (91) at Langley Hospice. Carl was a husband, father, brother, Opa, great Opa, father-in-law, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruby; his daughter, Christine (Robert) Chisholm and son, Randy (Rhonda); five grandchildren, Robb Chisholm, Laura (Blake) Manning, Jeremy Chisholm, Tyler (Deandra), and Angela (James) Bates; his sister, Wilma Keller; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Sawyer; and fifteen nieces and nephews. Carl was a kind, quiet and gentle man who was always concerned for others and his actions reflected this. Thank you to all of his friends and neighbours who were there for him. He will remain in our hearts forever. A Celebration of his Life will be held on July 6th, 2019, at River Springs Community Centre (1950 Lodge Drive, Coquitlam, BC) at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Langley Hospice Society.





It is with heavy hearts and tears that we announce the passing of Carl Gorz (91) at Langley Hospice. Carl was a husband, father, brother, Opa, great Opa, father-in-law, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruby; his daughter, Christine (Robert) Chisholm and son, Randy (Rhonda); five grandchildren, Robb Chisholm, Laura (Blake) Manning, Jeremy Chisholm, Tyler (Deandra), and Angela (James) Bates; his sister, Wilma Keller; great-grandchildren, Peyton and Sawyer; and fifteen nieces and nephews. Carl was a kind, quiet and gentle man who was always concerned for others and his actions reflected this. Thank you to all of his friends and neighbours who were there for him. He will remain in our hearts forever. A Celebration of his Life will be held on July 6th, 2019, at River Springs Community Centre (1950 Lodge Drive, Coquitlam, BC) at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Langley Hospice Society. Published in The Delta Optimist from May 23 to May 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close