Obituary

GORDON, Carleen Lillian Carleen Lillian Gordon (nee Kyle) died peacefully on February 27, 2020. Born in Dunkirk, Saskatchewan, on July 4, 1918, she later met William Bruce Stewart in Assiniboia and married him in August 1940. She was widowed and a single parent to Heather in August 1944, with Bruce's death while he was serving in the Canadian military during the Battle of Normandy. Mum is pre-deceased by her husband Rev. Donald McAuley Gordon (Dad). She met Dad in 1946 through their piano teacher, Mr. Harvey, and they married in 1952. Mum became Dad's partner in ministry from his ordination to his retirement. Our parents exemplified the cherishing part of their wedding vows. Their loving marriage has been an example to their daughters, Heather, Christine and Muriel. Mum will be greatly missed by her sons-in-law Robert, David and Tom; grandchildren Bruce (Jill), Michael (Robyn), Lauren, Nicole (Patrick), Tristan, Matthew and Emily; great-grandchildren, Lily, Myles, Kaitlyn, Ivy; and sister-in-law Gloria. Mum is predeceased by her siblings Hildred, Margaret, Kenneth, Ross, Muriel and Ronald. We would like to thank the staff of Northcrest Care Facility, and her family doctor, Dr. Hsia. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 4:00 pm at All Saints Anglican Church, 4755 Arthur Drive, Delta, BC.





