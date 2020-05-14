It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that the family of Carol Bunker announces her passing on May 5th, after a two-year battle with cancer.



Carol was born in Vancouver, then grew up in Burnaby and North Vancouver, but has called Tsawwassen home for the past 26 years. She leaves behind her loving husband, Doug, who she first met standing in line during their commencement ceremony from UBC Faculty of Commerce. She is also survived by her sons, Matthew (Paige) and Mark; mother, Ollie Hodges; mother-in-law, Ann Bunker; sister, Charlene Charlton; brothers-in-law, Rob Charlton, Neil Bunker (Heide), and Steven Bunker (Cynthia), as well as eight nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Richard Hodges; stepfather, Bob Hodges; and father, Clifford Burge.



Until her illness, Carol was active in the community and sports - notably supporting Matthew and Mark's school and sports activities - while working and fitting in time for Sun Runs, swimming, and skiing, followed in more recent years, with curling, floor hockey, card-making, baking, and card games with friends.



Carol's superpower was the effect her gentle spirit, easy laughter, and infectious smile had on anyone in its range. Whether she was volunteering, working, or playing, she simply gathered an ever-growing circle of lifelong friends. Carol was a CA/CGA, and cherished her dear friends from UBC, DataWest, Colter, BC Guide Dogs, and all her many activities.



The family wishes to thank all those who gave so much in so many ways to keep Carol and the family's spirits up with laughter, faith, and delicious meals. Carol has been interred at Boundary Bay cemetery, however, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined.



Donations may be made in Carol's memory to BC Guide Dogs, Delta Hospital Auxilliary, BC Cancer Agency, or to your favourite charity.



