Service Information Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Ladner Baptist Church Obituary

BURGOYNE, Carol Janette July 5, 1943 - October 3, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carol, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, wife, and friend. Carol was born in Worthing, England. She was predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Bernice (Skelton) McGill, her husband, Ivan, and brother Alan. Carol leaves behind her daughter Sandra (David) Kadyschuk, and grandchildren, Justin and Ryan, son David (Ann) and grandchildren, Marie and Nicholas, as well as devoted partner, Fred Klene and his children, Lisa Klene and Randy Klene. Also left to mourn are Carol's sisters, Terri Einfeld and Heather (David) Ford, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. As a young child, Carol traveled to Canada in 1946 with her mother and siblings to meet her father, who was stationed in Canada after the war. The family settled in Vancouver. Carol married Ivan in 1962, shortly after graduating from Kitsilano High. As a young wife and mother, Carol was actively involved with her children's many activities, and she enjoyed bowling and camping. In 1979, the family moved to Ladner. Carol had a long career in film distribution with Paramount Pictures, Astral/Bellevue, and Criterion Pictures. She was a proud member of the Canadian Picture Pioneers, and was recognized with a Silver Spotlight Award for lifetime achievement in the industry in 2014. Carol was heavily involved in the Delta Hospital Auxiliary's Thrift Store for the past 17 years. She was also a long time sorority sister in Beta Sigma Phi. Carol will be remembered for her love of family, her devotion to the community, and her strength and resilience through many health battles. A Celebration of Life will be held at Ladner Baptist Church at 2:00 on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 5624 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or to Diabetes Canada. Condolences may be offered at







