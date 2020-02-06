SCHWAB, Carole Ann (nee Matkin) July 9, 1947 - January 21, 2020 It is with extreme sadness we announce the passing of our cherished Carole. She is survived by her loving husband David, son Tyler, brother Neil (Alain), sisters Shirlee (Bruce) and Arlene, nephew Jesse, niece Jayne and mother Joan Matkin. She was predeceased by her father Douglas Matkin. Carole will be missed by everyone who loved her. A celebration of Carole's life will be held on February 17, 2020 from 1 pm to 4 pm at Tsawwassen Springs.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020