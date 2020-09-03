1/1
Catherine Gallagher (Burke) Laidlaw
09/27/1936 - 08/25/2002
LAIDLAW, Catherine Gallagher (nee Burke) September 27, 1936 - August 25, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cath, beloved wife, mother, granny and friend to so many. Cath passed away peacefully with her loving husband Jock by her side, after spending 62 years of wedded bliss together. She leaves behind her husband Jock, sons Grant (Shari), Scott (Ruth), daughters Heather, Kirsty (Bruce) and grandchildren Ryan, Sarah, Cameron, Fraser, Caleigh, Connor, Braeden and Tyler. Cath was born in Dundee, Scotland and moved to Canada with her family in 1966, where she lived many years in Richmond, BC, before settling in Ladner. Cath always said she was rich in family and cherished her time with family and friends. She loved hosting family dinners and having everyone gathered around. She was very active in her grandchildren's lives, and they are blessed with fond memories of their many excursions together. Cath was beautiful inside and out and gave her time so willingly to anyone who needed her. She became "Granny" to so many. She always had a smile on her face and a song in her heart, and will be fondly remembered by many for her sweet renditions of Patsy Cline. Cath will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and countless others whose lives she touched in so many ways. She will live forever in our hearts and minds. Sleep well, sweet angel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Published in Delta Optimist from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
