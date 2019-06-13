Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Scott LIVESEY. View Sign Service Information Walkey & Company Funeral Directors Ltd. 235 Commercial Drive Vancouver , BC V5L 4X1 (604)-738-0006 Obituary

LIVESEY, Catherine Scott March 29, 1920 - June 5, 2019 Catherine passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, in her 100th year at the Good Samaritan Delta View Care Centre in Delta, BC. Her father, Captain James Watson, wounded in the Great War serving with the Canadian Expeditionary Force, met his wife, nurse Margaret Boyd, in his native Scotland. They were married in Glasglow in 1917, then moved to his home in Edmonton, Alberta, where Catherine was born three years later. The family moved to Saanichton on Vancouver Island, where Catherine graduated from Mt. Newton High School. She followed in her mother's footsteps, graduating in 1945 from the School of Nursing, Royal Columbian Hospital, New Westminster. In marrying Ernest (Ernie) Edward Livesey in 1964, she discovered and embraced a ready-made family with his daughters Diana (Jacques) and Joan, granddaughters Corinne (Chris) and Yannick (Tim), and great grandchildren Robyn, Audrey, Dominique and Felix. A seasoned traveller before marriage, she introduced Ernie to worldwide trips and cruises, including the Old Country to meet her extensive Scottish relations. She joined him in all the extra-curricular interests that rounded out his long career in teaching- gardening, bridge, and dancing. She loved entertaining and cooking; her freezer was always stocked with cookies and pastries and her granddaughters loved her shortbread! She continued this after Ernie passed in 1987. Our thanks go out to the care team in Cascades at Delta View for the warmth and exceptional care and to the staff at Kin Village where she lived happily for 10 years. Gratitude also to Richard (Luc), her godson, to extended family Dale and Ron, and to her friend Sandra for their care and support through the latter years of decreasing mobility, which Catherine bore with courage and determination. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, great sense of fun, and her intelligence. Her cremated remains will be interred at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, Saanichton, on Vancouver Island, with those of her husband and parents. A private gathering is to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Catherine may be remembered by donating to the Registered Nurses Foundation of BC (RNFBC), 506-595 Howe Street, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 2T5. Walkey & Company Funeral Directors 604 738-0006





