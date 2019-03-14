On February 4th, 2019, the world lost a true original with the passing of Christopher Richard Johnson. Chris left us on his 75th birthday while vacationing in Costa Rica.
Chris embraced life in all his pursuits - "holding court" while preparing memorable meals for family and friends, battling with mates on the rugby pitches in Vancouver and Toronto, playing golf with the Tsawwassen Early Birds, teaching his daughters to appreciate global cuisine at an early age, rekindling his love of painting and joining the South Delta Artists Guild, sharing proud stories about his grandchildren, or just sharing his thoughts on what constituted the perfect pint.
Chris is loved and missed by his wife of 49 years, Joan; his daughters, Jennifer and Sarah (Chris); his brothers, Brian (Donna) and Neil (Ingrid); his sister, Valerie (Russ); his grandchildren, Katie and Simon; his sister-in-law, Jennifer (Vagn); and his nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Chris's life will be held in Tsawwassen on March 31st and a second celebration will be held in Ontario at a later date.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 14 to Apr. 12, 2019