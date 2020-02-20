Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford J. Myhill. View Sign Obituary

Clifford Myhill passed away at the wonderful Delta View facility, December 29, 2019, after he succumbed to Alzheimer's. He is perhaps best remembered by the Tsawwassen community as the owner of Delta Photolab for over 20 years, maybe developing some of your film (remember that stuff?), or in a very animated manner showing you how your camera's autofocus worked.Cliff came to Canada in 1968 with his first wife Val, living briefly in Vancouver before settling in Tsawwassen, and forming a very close group of friends. In 1976 he left his job and took the family, including his 3-year-old son Adam, on a year-long adventure around the world. Not long after their return Delta Photolab on 56th street began. Cliff is also known for his 'Come As You Aren't' and Murder Mystery events which spanned many years, and for groups such as the Royal Vancouver Yacht club. He was active in Rotary International , and once organized a fire truck as a gift to a town in Peru.A life celebration is taking place at the Beach Grove Golf Course, on Sunday, March 1 at noon, where you're absolutely welcome if he had even the most minor role in your life. There will be a slideshow, and we can share some of the many stories of his adventurous life. In lieu of flowers or anything else, a donation to alzheimer.ca or ovariancanada.org , which previously took is wife Kathi, would be deeply appreciated. Published in The Delta Optimist from Feb. 20 to Mar. 20, 2020

