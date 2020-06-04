Colleen was born in Vancouver on March 9, 1961, to Shirley and Stan Burr.



Colleen lived a fulfilling life, growing up on the family farm in Ladner with her siblings and many cousins.



Her life was enriched by the farm lifestyle, her love of horses, riding, figure skating, sewing, and baking.



After graduating from DSS, Colleen attended Kwantlen Polytechnic University and graduated with a degree in Fashion Design.



Colleen married her life-long partner, James Gallen, on New Year's Eve, 1995.



She was an amazing seamstress, who proudly sewed her own wedding dress and sewed for her children, Adam and Nicole Gallen, as well as other family members over the years. Colleen never missed a lacrosse, hockey, or soccer game, or any other events her children were involved with as she was a very proud mother.



Colleen is preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Burr; grandmother, Anne Cookhouse; and grandfather, John Cookhouse.



Colleen is survived by her husband, James Gallen; her children, Adam and Nicole Gallen; siblings, John (Patty) Burr and Diana (Denis) Ouellet; father, Stan Burr; and her grandchildren, Eden and Jason Brown, as well as her many nieces and nephews.



Her love for her family and friends was profound. She touched the lives of everyone privileged to know her



Her laugh, smile, dirty jokes, wild personality, and vigour will be remembered in every life she touched.



She will be dearly missed.



A celebration of life to be announced.



