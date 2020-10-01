SHEARER, Colleen Marie
Colleen Marie Shearer passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020 at Delta View Life Enrichment Centre after a 5 year struggle with Alzheimer disease. Colleen was born in Vancouver on September 2, 1952 and is predeceased by parents Ena and Frank. She leaves behind her partner of 25 years Howard Tearle, Sister Linda (Lewis), Brother Dave (Sue). Auntie to Kirsten (Scott), Meghan, Jesse, Tyson, Keelan. Gregory and Neda Tearle. Great auntie to Avery, Chase, and Westley. Colleen graduated from Richmond High School where she excelled in Athletics, particularly badminton. Colleen found work shortly after in the freight/cargo office for CP Air. After a serious car accident she retired at the time Air Canada took over operation of CP Air. She eventually came back to the freight/cargo business in both air and ground transportation. Due to both her father's and her work with the airlines she had the opportunity to travel the world. She went to many extraordinary places and would recite stories of her adventures to her friends and family. Travel was persistent throughout her life. Colleen also took great pleasure in cooking and baking and would entertain her family and friends with her creations. Colleen in her later years enjoyed slow pitch and golf. Colleen liked her wine and could be found at the local establishments enjoying a glass, offering a smile, a laugh and a joke with her friends. She will be dearly missed by all. Due to the covid 19 virus, the family has decided to not have a celebration of life at this time. We only ask you to raise a glass and remember her for her kind and gentle spirit. Online condolences can be left at www.deltafuneral.ca
who have been entrusted with the arrangements. Delta Funeral Home 604-946-6040