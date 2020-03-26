Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Conrad WACOWICH. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

WACOWICH, Conrad February 12, 1942 - March 18, 2020 Retired High School Math Teacher Con will perhaps be remembered most for his laugh and sense of humour. A witty man crossing over to corny more than most could endure, but his smile and long reach often pulled us in with a warm embrace. He was also a man of principle, the example we try to follow. He was never irrational and was always measured. He was there to listen and give advice when asked. Never imposing his way but rather encouraging us to choose our own. He had his passions, but they were his, not the world's, so they were not visible on his sleeve. His love of technology in the early days of personal computers and the Internet made him a man ahead of his time. He enjoyed curling, long road trips, photography, and country music. Con's greatest love was for his family. He travelled eastward as a young man and met his lifetime love and soulmate, Cécile in Montreal, Quebec. They were married for over 52 years and together they carved out a wonderful life for their daughter, Shirley Ann, and two sons, David and Mathieu. Con would later become known as Grampa to Cassandra and Nicolas. We are saddened by Con's passing, but we are forever grateful for the time we spent on this earth together. His generous spirit will live on in all of the hearts he touched. He will be missed deeply by his family, including his sisters, Barbara, Judy, Marilyn, Cathie, Deanne, sister-in-law, Joanna, brothers-in-law Ron, Brian S., Brian A., John, by his many nieces and nephews, son-in-law Paulo, and daughters-in-law Adriana and Liz. Con is reunited once again with his brother, Tom and beloved parents, Anthony and Irene in their grand garden in heaven. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. "What we once enjoyed and deeply loved, we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes a part of us." -H. Keller Condolences may be offered at







Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020

