CPA Career Opportunity Tired of the commute during this pandemic? Feel safe in your own community. Come join our firm! We are looking to add to our growing staff of highly qualified CPAs. We are a boutique CPA firm dealing with closely held corporations, their shareholders and individuals. We are focused on helping clients to attain maximum tax efficiency and profit improvement. We are looking for a smart individual with good interpersonal skills. The ideal candidate will have a solid tax background and recent public practice experience. This is an exciting opportunity for someone looking for a career position. Please send your resume and salary expectation to Simone Epplette at: simonee@vermeulen-group.com



