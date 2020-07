We are looking to add to our growing staff of highly qualified CPAs. We are a boutique CPA firm dealing with closely held corporations, their shareholders and individuals. We are focused on helping clients to attain maximum tax efficiency and profit improvement. We are looking for a smart individual with good interpersonal skills. The ideal candidate will have a solid tax background and recent public practice experience. This is an exciting opportunity for someone looking for a career position. Please send your resume and salary expectation to Simone Epplette at: simonee@vermeulen-group.com