BALCOME, Darlene Ann (nee; Samson) May 14, 1954 - September 22, 2020
It is with great sadness, that I announce the passing of my beautiful, loving wife, Darlene Balcome on September 22, 2020. Darlene was born and raised in Lloydminster, Sask. She met the love of her life in 1974 and was married to Russell Balcome, a year later in Lloydminster, Alberta and they resided in Edmonton for 12 years. They moved from Edmonton to Vancouver in 1987, where they have resided for over 33 years, most recently in Ladner, BC. Darlene was very proud of being a CPA and worked with property development firms, advertising agencies and finally at a BC Hydro subsidiary until she retired in 2003. We lived our retirement lives to the fullest, spending half our time at our winter home in Arizona and travelling extensively to every part of the world. Darlene loved the adventure and allure of travel, particularly cruises as a safe way to see the world. She particularly loved the incredible levels of service and care both on the cruises and at our wonderful resort in Mexico. This always provided a timely break from everyday living. Darlene was predeceased by her father (Walter Samson), mother (Malinda Samson), brother in law Dale Balcome, and Russell's parents Russell Sr. and Agnes Balcome. She is survived by her husband, Russell, her sister, Geri (Brian) Wicks and brother/sister in laws, Tim Balcome (Kim) and Doug Balcome (Carol), Debbie Balcome and a number of nieces and nephews. We will all miss her dearly, and will never forget her beautiful smile.
Donations would be appreciated in lieu of flowers be made to the Delta Hospital foundation: https://dhchfoundation.ca/
We would like to thank Dr Jason Kason and the doctors and staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital and the BC Cancer Agency in Delta (Ladner), Richmond and Surrey for all their kindness and care. We would also like to thank our family and friends who have remembered Darlene with many phone calls, love and encouragement. At Darlene's request, a private family service will be held in the near future at the Delta Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at; www.deltafuneral.ca
