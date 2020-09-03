Dave MARTIN

MARTIN, Dave It is with grateful hearts, that we thank God for our wonderful loving husband, father and Bumpa. He has now gone to his Heavenly home. Dave is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Norma, the love of his life, his five children Debbi Cottrell (David), Cathy Gelz (Blair), David J. Martin, Danny Martin (Sandy), Jennifer Hermesmann (Chris). Also surviving are his wonderful 12 grandchildren, Lauren and Carli Cottrell, Jamie, Josh and Joey Gelz, Nicholas, Caitlin and Sarah Martin, Landon and Tanner Martin, Mathias and Jessica Hermesmann. He has also been blessed with nine great grandchildren. Dave was born in Calgary on July 13, 1933 and passed away in Delta on August 20, 2020. He was raised in Edmonton, the youngest of five children. In 1950, he joined the Royal Canadian Navy, E Branch. In 1953, in Victoria, BC, he met Norma and they married on October 1, 1954. After completing his 5-year term in the Navy, they moved to Edmonton. They spent several years on the Prairies and returned to the west coast in 1967. The family settled in Tsawwassen. Dave was very active in the community, including coaching football and umping baseball for many years. He was very involved with Sacred Heart Parish and was frequently seen making many, many pancakes at the monthly Pancake Breakfasts. He was heavily involved in the Knights of Columbus, and he was also one of the original directors of the Augustine House. The last 5 years have not been easy for him as he battled Alzheimer's. Dave received wonderful care from Dr. Ljiljana Kordic as well as the wonderful staff from Delta Hospital. His final 4 ½ years were under the incredible care of the staff from Delta View Care Home. They went above and beyond to make him comfortable with this dreadful disease. Our sincere thanks to all of the care workers that help him through this difficult time. A family funeral was held at Sacred Heart Church on Monday, August 31, 2020, 10:00 Mass, Internment at Boundary Bay Cemetery. Fr. Michael Martell, OSA officiated.







