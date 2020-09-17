SWAN, Dave Spencer Dave was born December 9, 1943 in Stratford, Ontario. He leaves behind his wife of 33 years Erna, four children, two step children and three grandchildren. He attended H.B. Beal Technical School in London, Ontario where he graduated with Grade 13. Dave was a life-long learner. By the time he reached the age of 58, he had been a licensed mechanic, had earned his Teaching Degree, Masters in Adult Education and started towards his second Masters in Church Ministries, which he acquired in 2003. Dave loved life and regularly commented, "God is good" and "God has richly blessed me." It cannot be ignored and must be mentioned that Dave endured poor health for many years. From approximately the age of 43, Dave's health was a daily battle. If it was not celiac disease, it was diabetes, high or low blood pressure or high uric acid. Dave had a liver transplant in 2018 and, in the end died from cancer. Through it all, he would always say, "It could be worse." He did not concentrate on his ailing body and maintained a healthy attitude towards his daily struggles with his wife steadfast and unwavering beside him until his final breath. As a young man, his motto was, "I was not put on this earth for discomfort or pain." I guess God didn't get the memo. Time and again, Dave said how much he enjoyed his teaching career, but he felt his last career was a blessing from God. Dave passed away on September 7, 2020, at the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner, with his wife and step-daughter by his side. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Irene Thomas Hospice. They made his last days bearable.







