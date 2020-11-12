1/1
David Frederick John MISCHKI
01/26/1971 - 11/03/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MISCHKI, David Frederick John January 26, 1971 - November 3, 2020 Passed from this world November 3rd, with sadden hearts he will truly be missed by his dad Fred, mother Elaine, and brother Dan (Shelly and Amber). He will also be missed by extended family members, Aunt Roberta, Aunt Jackie, Uncle Gordy (Matti) and Uncle Sid and Uncle Brian (Meg) and numerous cousins, and many friends. David loved rock music, Zed Leppelin and Foo Fighters, to name a few. He was an avid fan of Seattle Seahawks, win or loose! He also liked to get out and play golf with his many friends from the landing. There will be no service, as per Dave's request.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delta Optimist from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved