MISCHKI, David Frederick John January 26, 1971 - November 3, 2020 Passed from this world November 3rd, with sadden hearts he will truly be missed by his dad Fred, mother Elaine, and brother Dan (Shelly and Amber). He will also be missed by extended family members, Aunt Roberta, Aunt Jackie, Uncle Gordy (Matti) and Uncle Sid and Uncle Brian (Meg) and numerous cousins, and many friends. David loved rock music, Zed Leppelin and Foo Fighters, to name a few. He was an avid fan of Seattle Seahawks, win or loose! He also liked to get out and play golf with his many friends from the landing. There will be no service, as per Dave's request.







