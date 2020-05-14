David John LAURENT
10/1941 - 05/2020
LAURENT, David John October, 1941 - May, 2020 Sadly David said goodbye to his wife Glenda and son Chad and succumbed to cancer on May 7th at the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner. He was predeceased by his parents Emile and Gwen Laurent. He is survived by sisters Jeannette (Rich), Doreen (Lance), nephews Richard Vaughn-Smith, Dave Vaughn-Smith and niece Leanne Cleaveley and their families as well as numerous cousins. Dave was a life long Ladnerite, a homebody and a car guy. He will be forever loved and missed. There will be no service per his request.



Published in Delta Optimist from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
