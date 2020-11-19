1/1
David KONNERT
05/31/1948 - 10/27/2020
KONNERT, David May 31, 1948 - October 27, 2020 It is with deep sadness and much love that we mourn the loss of our father, David E. Konnert. After one month in hospital, he returned home where he spent his final two weeks surrounded by family. It was a blessing to care for him, as he had cared for us so attentively throughout the years. On October 27th he passed away, following complications related to acute pancreatitis. Even in his last days, Dad's warmth and humour were felt by all. With a smile that lit up the room, he continued to express concern for - and encourage - his family. His life revolved around his family and his steadfast Christian faith. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Terry; his children, Kim (Jody), Michael (Bethany), and Courtney (Thomas); as well as dear friends and extended family. He is also survived by his grandsons, River and Jacob, who brought him tremendous joy. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Thomas Martin, for his care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Union Gospel Mission would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home 604-946-6040




Published in Delta Optimist from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
