Debbie Chow passed away peacefully on August 5th, 2019.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Duncan Chow; their three daughters, Emily, Laura, and Lyndsey; and son-in-law, Bret Hodge. Also, her dear siblings, many much-loved nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
Debbie was born in Vancouver and was the daughter of Carol and Pete Kinvig. She grew up in White Rock and then moved to Ladner to raise her family. Debbie was well known and loved for her cheerful personality, positive attitude, and adventurous spirit. She continued to live a vibrant and courageous life even upon receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis.
The Celebration of Debbie's Life will be held on September 15th, 2019 at the Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club at 1 PM - 5PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Debbie's honour can be made to the Delta Hospice in Ladner, BC.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Sept. 12 to Oct. 11, 2019