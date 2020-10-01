WARREN, Delois (Dee) August 29, 1933 - September 23, 2020
On September 23, 2020 our beloved Dee left us. She passed peacefully with Phil by her side. She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 62 years Phil; their three children: Julie, Jennifer and Jonathan; their four grandchildren: Christine (Dennis), Jeannine, Daniel and Alex (Natassia); their two great-grandchildren: Madeleine and Michael; as well as her sister Dorothy (Doyle) and niece Sheri and nephew Russell (Carol). Dee will be greatly missed by many. Her smile, laugh, and captivating stories will live on in the memories of the many lives she has touched over the years. A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 6th for family only. This will be followed by an open house at Phil and Dee's home from 4 to 6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fraser Valley Regional Library (https://www.fvrl.bc.ca/donate.php
) in memory of Dee would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.deltafuneral.ca
who have been entrusted with the arrangements. Delta Funeral Home 604-946-6040