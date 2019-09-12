Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denis John LOEPPKY. View Sign Obituary

LOEPPKY, Denis John May 21, 1950 - September 1, 2019 "A life well lived" It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. Denis was unexpectedly taken from us, too soon, due to complications of a brain tumor. Denis is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Nadine; his children Mike (Elaine), Steve (Leslie), Joe (Nikki), Ben (Erin), Jenny (Chris), and Kristina (Ashley); his grandchildren Will, Kaylen, CJ, Alyssa, Adam, Liam and McKayla; his three sisters Jane, Linda and Judy; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends and colleagues. Born and raised in Saskatchewan, Denis married his high school sweetheart, Nadine, in 1971 and they settled in Regina. In 1973, he began working for Sask Housing, which began his life long passion for building accessible, affordable housing. In 1988, Denis took a position with Affordable Housing and moved his family from Regina to Tsawwassen. Denis branched out on his own in 1991, forming Loeppky Consulting Limited. His company helped design and build many affordable housing developments throughout BC. Most recently, Denis worked closely with Musqueam First Nation. This partnership, as well as the friendships he developed through his work, were very important to Denis and brought him much happiness. When he wasn't working, Denis still put his skills as a builder to good use on home renovation projects, refinishing and building furniture, and tinkering in his workshop. And, he was always a phone call away, with just the right tool, whenever something needed fixing. Denis also loved spending time with his grandchildren who brought him endless joy. Denis taught us that "nice guys" finish first, and his generosity, optimism, and kindness will be sorely missed. There will be no funeral, per Denis' request. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the .





Published in The Delta Optimist from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019

