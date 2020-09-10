Dennis Currie was an airline captain, a published poet, a commercial fisherman, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Dennis was born in 1950 in Vancouver, BC, to Betty and Art Currie. He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne; his children, Vanessa (Julien), Daniel (Lauren) and Jessica (Chewie); five little grandkids; and dearest sister, Debra (Garth).
Dennis always dreamed of being a pilot. After short but memorable stints as a waiter on the S.S. Prince George and a dock-boy in Tahsis, he began his flying career in 1972 in Tofino. He was an expert pilot, flying floats on the BC coast, Hercules in Africa and the Arctic, and various jetliners (A320, 737, 767, DC-9, DC-10, 747, 777) around the world.
Dennis lived life to the fullest, always seeking out new adventures by float, tin boat, the Red Boat, dirt bike, or airplane. Telling stories from memory, so vivid and with such gusto that you couldn't help but hang on every word - even the third time 'round. Dennis celebrated every moment, reminding us how lucky we were with each new adventure. Whether it was gyoza in Honolulu, handmade noodles in Shanghai, or an Irish pub in Sydney, he was a local in every town.
People were always drawn to Dennis. He was funny, handsome and smart, but it was his joy for life that drew you in. He always laughed the loudest and welcomed everyone to the party. He filled our lives with music. He rigged stereo systems in every garage, barn, car, or boat, his favourite songs playing on repeat as he sang along.
His love of fun was only matched by his love of family. He was a father figure to many and a friend to all. Together with his wife Joanne, they created a welcoming and nurturing home where everyone felt included and loved.
Dennis encouraged everyone to live life to the fullest, and take chances, because you only live once. His enthusiasm for life will live on in each of us who were lucky enough to know him.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charities run by his daughters: Central Westcoast Forest Society .clayoquot.org
> and the International Institute for Child Rights and Development .iicrd.org
>.