Dennis Mahoney KAMLAH
04/01/1931 - 08/19/2020
KAMLAH, Dennis Mahoney April 1, 1931 - August 19, 2020 With our deepest sorrow we announce that Dennis M. Kamlah passed away from cancer on August 19, 2020 after only just over three weeks of his illness. Predeceased by father, Rudolf and mother, Dallas, brothers, Ronnie and Gerry Kamlah and sister, Lenora Moorhouse He is survived by his wife, Elvera, as he was her soul mate, best friend and caregiver. He is also survived by his four daughters, Shelley, Jane (Brent) Kelly, Cathy (Len) Botkin and Ann (Kathleen), ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Also survived by his extended family, Donnie and Brent McPhadyen, Julie-Ann (Ed) Beaucage, three grand children and two great grandchildren. He started farming at the age of ten, fished and drove truck for a while, then decided to go back farming with his Dad and Mom, and stayed farming in Ladner until his death. Dennis was a great, gentle, loving and extraordinary man, who never got angry and had a permanent smile on his face. He will be sadly missed forever. No funeral by request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the BC Cancer Foundation, #150-686 W. Broadway Vancouver, V5Z 1G1 or Delta Hospital, 5800 Mountain View Blvd, Delta, V4K 3V6 or a charity of your choice. "You will always be in our hearts" Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040




Published in Delta Optimist from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
