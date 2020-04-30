Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Derek BARTER. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

BARTER, Derek April 22, 1920 - April 21, 2020 Survived by Elizabeth Perrin, his loving partner for 47 years, Derek passed away from kidney failure at Delta Hospital one day before his 85th birthday. He was predeceased by his father Patrick, his mother Eleanor, two stepfathers and his sister Dorothy. Before moving to Vancouver in 1965, Derek spent most of his life in Hamilton, Ontario, so it isn't surprising that his working life revolved around the steel business, much of the time in a management role. He was an avid reader, interested in history, philosophy and theosophy and a walking encyclopedia when it came to WWII. An art lover, he was quite talented himself and had a keen sense of aesthetics. Although he didn't enjoy spending time with large groups of people he loved having lively discussions with a few like-minded friends - over a drink or two of course. His proudest achievement was earning his wings in the RCAF Auxiliary Reserve. Even in the late stages of Alzheimer's Disease he remembered the thrill of flying high-powered planes and the joy of flying upside down and the sound of a plane flying overhead always made him look up. He was an animal lover with a particular affinity for dogs and, when he was able to do so, loved walking - for decades in Stanley Park and more recently in Boundary Bay Regional Park. In his youth he travelled around Europe and continued to enjoy travel until his later years when he preferred the vicarious pleasure of armchair travelling. He will be sorely missed but always remembered. There will be a small, informal Celebration of Life at a later date. A big thank you to the staff at Delta Hospital who took such great care of him in his final days. Condolences may be offered at







Published in The Delta Optimist from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020

