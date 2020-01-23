DESCHNER, Thomas On December 18th Thomas (Tom) Deschner passed away due to complications from cancer. He is lovingly remembered by Dawn McDougall, his wife of 49 years, and his daughter Wynn Deschner (Kevin Eastwood). He will be sorely missed by his sisters, Sandi Mottle and Lynn Deschner, and by Rob McDougall ( Jen), Richard Ehnes, and Dorothy McDougall, as well as all of his nephews and nieces. Tom taught special needs students in Vancouver until he retired in 2007. Tom was a very creative person and an inventive cook. He played multiple instruments, taught himself woodworking, built beautiful stained glass windows, and had begun learning how to carve. He loved travelling and had become an enthusiastic gardener. We will all miss his smile.
Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020