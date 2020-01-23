Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DESCHNER Thomas. View Sign Obituary

DESCHNER, Thomas On December 18th Thomas (Tom) Deschner passed away due to complications from cancer. He is lovingly remembered by Dawn McDougall, his wife of 49 years, and his daughter Wynn Deschner (Kevin Eastwood). He will be sorely missed by his sisters, Sandi Mottle and Lynn Deschner, and by Rob McDougall ( Jen), Richard Ehnes, and Dorothy McDougall, as well as all of his nephews and nieces. Tom taught special needs students in Vancouver until he retired in 2007. Tom was a very creative person and an inventive cook. He played multiple instruments, taught himself woodworking, built beautiful stained glass windows, and had begun learning how to carve. He loved travelling and had become an enthusiastic gardener. We will all miss his smile.





On December 18th Thomas (Tom) Deschner passed away due to complications from cancer. He is lovingly remembered by Dawn McDougall, his wife of 49 years, and his daughter Wynn Deschner (Kevin Eastwood). He will be sorely missed by his sisters, Sandi Mottle and Lynn Deschner, and by Rob McDougall ( Jen), Richard Ehnes, and Dorothy McDougall, as well as all of his nephews and nieces. Tom taught special needs students in Vancouver until he retired in 2007. Tom was a very creative person and an inventive cook. He played multiple instruments, taught himself woodworking, built beautiful stained glass windows, and had begun learning how to carve. He loved travelling and had become an enthusiastic gardener. Published in The Delta Optimist from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close