Service Information Delta Funeral Home - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

ARNETT, Diane Elizabeth Born April 23, 1944, Passed on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. It is with great sadness we announce the untimely loss of our wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandma and friend. Diane was an incredibly kind and quietly determined person who touched the lives of many. She loved to play the piano and make jewelry and she enjoyed many years travelling with her husband and doting on her three grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Charles, daughter-in-law Cheryl and brother-in-law Ken. She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched, her loving husband of 55 years, Neil, sister Marnie and brother-in-law Jerry; sister-in-law Joan; daughter Kathy; son David; son-in-law Scott, grandchildren Riley, Jenna and Danielle, niece Donna, nephews Michael and Ben (Nikki), great nephew Kyle and great niece Ruby. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the amazing staff at Richmond Hospital, including Dr. Yun who took such excellent care of her. A Celebration of Life in Diane's honor will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Delta Funeral Home, 5329 Ladner Trunk Road, Ladner, B.C. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's memory may be made to the or the Richmond Hospital Foundation. Condolences may be offered at







