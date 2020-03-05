Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane L. Sweeney. View Sign Obituary

SWEENEY, Diane Louise, (nee Maltese) passed away Feb 25, 2020 at the age of 85.



Predeceased by her adoring husband Ed and son Leo. Survived by her loving and devoted children, Steve (Shelley), Mary Lou (Murray), Cathy (David), daughter-in-law Shelley (Leo), Ed (Daphne), Jim (Alexandra), Erin (Sandy), 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, sister Doreen, nieces and nephews.



Diane’s proudest achievement was her family. Her indomitable sense of humour, non-judgmental personality and intuitive maternal instincts created a close, albeit slightly irreverent family home.



Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Mountain View Manor (Delta) for the compassionate care they provided to Mom.



A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice.

