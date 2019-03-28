Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianne D. Hardcastle. View Sign

Dianne Dale Hardcastle (Cook) passed away at Surrey Memorial Hospital on March 19th, 2019, at the age of 71 years. She was surrounded by her family.



Dianne was born on May 30th, 1948, in Montreal to her parents, Francis and Fran Cook. At the young age of 20, Dianne made her way to Vancouver, working as a dental assistant until she moved on to her career in accounting. Her new career began at a local Vancouver radio station CJOR 600 and that's where she met Stan - and they have been together ever since. They married at home, looking over Horseshoe Bay. Sean came into her life shortly after on June 14, 1982. Dianne loved her family and doted on Sean, her only child. There are thousands of photos to back up that claim. The family moved from Horseshoe Bay to Kerrisdale, before settling down in Ladner. Dianne then bought and managed a tax office in Ladner for 22 years before retiring in 2018. Stan and Dianne loved to vacation in Mexico, specifically Nuevo Vallarta, a yearly adventure for them.



Dianne is survived by her husband, Stan; her son, Sean; and her mother, Fran Cook. She is preceded in death by her father, Francis Cook, and her brother, Leslie Cook.



A gathering to celebrate Dianne will be held at a later date for close friends and family.

Dianne Dale Hardcastle (Cook) passed away at Surrey Memorial Hospital on March 19th, 2019, at the age of 71 years. She was surrounded by her family.Dianne was born on May 30th, 1948, in Montreal to her parents, Francis and Fran Cook. At the young age of 20, Dianne made her way to Vancouver, working as a dental assistant until she moved on to her career in accounting. Her new career began at a local Vancouver radio station CJOR 600 and that's where she met Stan - and they have been together ever since. They married at home, looking over Horseshoe Bay. Sean came into her life shortly after on June 14, 1982. Dianne loved her family and doted on Sean, her only child. There are thousands of photos to back up that claim. The family moved from Horseshoe Bay to Kerrisdale, before settling down in Ladner. Dianne then bought and managed a tax office in Ladner for 22 years before retiring in 2018. Stan and Dianne loved to vacation in Mexico, specifically Nuevo Vallarta, a yearly adventure for them.Dianne is survived by her husband, Stan; her son, Sean; and her mother, Fran Cook. She is preceded in death by her father, Francis Cook, and her brother, Leslie Cook.A gathering to celebrate Dianne will be held at a later date for close friends and family. Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 28 to Apr. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close