Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianne Harman. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our daughter, wife, mom, and Yia-Yia, Dianne Harman (July 23, 1958, to June 9, 2019) after a courageous six-week fight with cancer. She will be missed by so many friends, family, and colleagues. Pre-deceased by her father, Jim Allison, and her brother, Gray Allison. She leaves behind her loving husband, Ron Harman; her mother, Penelope Allison; her son, Jared Harman; her daughter, Chelsea Harman; her daughter-in-law, Lindsey Harman; her grandsons, Colton Harman and Pierce Krasovec; and her granddaughter, Grace Harman.







Dianne was a kind, caring, generous, and determined person, who always put others first. Her fierce love of her family was evident in the way she cared for them at every turn. She was first in line for a good time and was known for her love of wine, travel, and people. She lived every moment to the fullest and was able to brighten up any room with her smile and energy.



She was loved by all and will be missed by more.



The celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 19 from 6 pm - 8 pm at the Harris Barn in Ladner (4140 Arthur Drive, Delta, BC V4K 1A7).

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our daughter, wife, mom, and Yia-Yia, Dianne Harman (July 23, 1958, to June 9, 2019) after a courageous six-week fight with cancer. She will be missed by so many friends, family, and colleagues. Pre-deceased by her father, Jim Allison, and her brother, Gray Allison. She leaves behind her loving husband, Ron Harman; her mother, Penelope Allison; her son, Jared Harman; her daughter, Chelsea Harman; her daughter-in-law, Lindsey Harman; her grandsons, Colton Harman and Pierce Krasovec; and her granddaughter, Grace Harman.Dianne was a kind, caring, generous, and determined person, who always put others first. Her fierce love of her family was evident in the way she cared for them at every turn. She was first in line for a good time and was known for her love of wine, travel, and people. She lived every moment to the fullest and was able to brighten up any room with her smile and energy.She was loved by all and will be missed by more.The celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 19 from 6 pm - 8 pm at the Harris Barn in Ladner (4140 Arthur Drive, Delta, BC V4K 1A7). Published in The Delta Optimist from June 20 to July 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Delta Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close