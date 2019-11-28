Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianne I. Irwin. View Sign Obituary

Dianne Irwin, 73, of Ladner, British Columbia, passed away on November 20, 2019, after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was born to parents, James Emery and Bertha Emery, on December 1, 1945, in Hamilton, Ontario.



Dianne met James Irwin in 1964. They were married on January 23, 1965, in West Flamborough, Ontario. Together they raised three children, Gary, Ron, and Melanie.



Dianne is predeceased by her son, Gary Irwin, and her loving dog, Tasha.



Dianne is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Ron; daughter, Melanie; son-in-law, Kirk; two brothers, Jim and Bob; two sisters, Mary and Lynne; eight grandchildren, Braydon, Noah, Peighton, Kamryn, Domonic, Mikala, Neil, and Felicity; and many extended family members and friends.



A Celebration of Life is scheduled for December 7, 2019, at Westham Lane, Ladner, BC.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Irene Thomas Hospice Delta, BC.

