BARRETT, Don It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father Don Barrett at Irene Thomas Hospice, Delta BC on Monday August 17, 2020. Don was born in East York, Ontario in 1929 relocating to the West Coast as a teen in 1945. Don is survived by his daughters Elaine and Betty (Bob), grandchildren Erik, Sarah (Tyler) and Hanna (Colman) and great-grandchildren Mackenzie, Irie and Brody. Don was predeceased by his parents, siblings, and his wife Bjorghild in 2018. The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to Dr. Peter Lutsky, Delta Hospital, Augustine House and Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner, BC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Delta Hospital in Don's memory or to a charity of your choice. Due to COVID, a small family gathering was held on Friday, August 28th. Please see Kearney Funeral Services for full obituary; www.kearneyfs.com Kearney Columbia-Bowell Chapel 604-521-4881




