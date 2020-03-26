HAWKINS, Don It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Don Hawkins on March 19, 2020 at the age of 66. Don left this world peacefully after fighting a courageous battle with cancer for 5 months. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Linda, and step-children Geoff (Olivia), Kelly (Sam), and Chris (Victoria); grandchildren Chloe, Julia, Leo, Ryan, Arabelle, Lucas and Dylan; sister Judy and many friends and extended family. Don loved his family and had great memories of their times together. He loved the family BBQs at his home and watching the grandkids all playing together. He also loved his golf games at Beach Grove Golf Course and all his buddies in the Saturday Morning Group. He was a sales manager in the electronics industry for 35 years and had many long-term friends from his career. A huge thank you to Delta Hospital staff for their excellent and compassionate care for Don over the last 5 months. He will be sorely missed. Condolences may be offered at www.deltafuneral.ca Arrangements entrusted to Delta Funeral Home (604) 946-6040
Published in The Delta Optimist from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020