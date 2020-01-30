Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald "Oscar" VARHAUG. View Sign Service Information Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

VARHAUG, Donald "Oscar" It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Donald "Oscar" Varhaug on January 20, 2020. Donald was born July 27, 1949 and spent his entire 70 years living and raising his family in Ladner. "Oscar", as he was affectionately known by his close friends and family, was always the life of the party, never missing the opportunity to tell a joke or make you laugh - and if you saw his baby picture you understand. In his early years, he was a proud founding member of the Rat Club. He spent his life working on the river - as a fisherman and as a marine dispatcher. If he wasn't working on the river, he was sitting and enjoying the view with his coffee at Wellington Point. He enjoyed golfing, hockey and watching his grandchildren play sports. Donald will be sadly missed by his wife of 50 years Brenda, his children Chad (Veronica), Dale (Ana), Shannon (Jason), his grandchildren Taylor, Riley, Jake, Jude and Stefan, his sisters Norma, Susan and his many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by parents Sverre "Shorty" and Katherine Varhaug and sister Nancy. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the kind people from the community who stopped to assist Donald in his last moments of life including the Delta Fire Department, EMS and Delta Police. Should you wish to honor his memory, feel free to donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of BC or to the BC Cancer Foundation. A celebration of his life will take place July 18, 2020. Details will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered at







