Service Information Delta Funeral Home - Delta 5329 Ladner Trunk Rd. Delta , BC V4K 1W6 (604)-946-6040 Obituary

REDMOND, Donald Wharton January 23, 1928 - May 22, 2019 With a tear in our eye and a glass held high we announce the passing of our father, Donald Wharton Redmond at the age of 91 (January 23, 1928 - May 22, 2019). He goes to meet our mother Bonnie (1999). Don is survived by his three sons, Brad (Tereza, Michael, Ryan and Natasha), Brent (Wendy, Hunter and Allysha), and Bruce (Mercede and Deanna). Dad started off on a farm where Beach Grove Golf course is now. He built his family home on Farrell Crescent. Dad spared nothing for his family: from a swimming pool in the backyard, to our own ice rink in the field, miles of trails to ride motorbikes, and a never-ending beach to explore, we had it all thanks to him. As we got older, Dad moved us closer to the high schools, where he made his final home on 5B Ave. He instilled in all of us his love for this community, and we all ventured away but returned to raise our own families here in Delta. Dad was a machinist, serving his apprenticeship at Terminal City Iron Works and the remainder of his career at Ellett Industries until his retirement in 1994. His passion for Tsawwassen showed in his 35 years of volunteering efforts. He joined the volunteer fire department and rose to District Chief, a job he held until Delta formed a full-time fire department. Dad was proud of 14 years with the fire department and his 19 years with the cop shop. After mom passed, Dad got involved in some of the senior activities in Tsawwassen and met a wonderful lady, Margaret, during his time volunteering at the cop shop. They hit it off and next thing you know, dads got a girlfriend. It was nice to see the smile back on his face. Soon they were travelling together down to the states to try their luck at the slots. Dad was lucky to have met a lady like Margaret, and we were happy to invite her into our family. We may not have him here to lean on now, but with every step we take forward there's a life lesson he taught us that we can look back on, and know we are making the right choices. The first few steps without him will be the hardest, but rest assured Dad, if one of us stumbles, the others will be there to help. Quote from Dad: "Family first and he is your brother and you will be there to help, no matter what" Dad has gone now to be with some old friends, so Dad please give Mom a hug and kiss from all of us and don't worry about us, we couldn't have asked for a better father. Goodbye for now, Dad. We love you and miss you. There will a Celebration of Life in our father's honour, on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00pm, held at the Delta Funeral Home, 5329 Ladner Trunk Road, Delta, BC. We would love for anyone who had their lives touched by him to come by and share a story. Dad would have got a kick out of telling his stories, so please come by and share some of your stories. Condolences may be offered at







